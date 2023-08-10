Odds Of 'Above Normal' Hurricane Season Doubled Amid Hot Ocean Temperatures

As the Atlantic hurricane season heads into its peak months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its predictions about the number of named storms that are expected to form.

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and runs through November 30.

Based on its latest projections, the NOAA believes there is a 60% chance of an above-average hurricane season. The agency is predicting between 14 and 21 named storms. Of those storms, between six and 11 are expected to become hurricanes. Of the hurricanes, between two and five are expected to become Category 3 or higher.

"During active years, there's a doubling in the chance of a hurricane hitting the East Coast of the U.S. compared to an average or below-average season," Matthew Rosencrans, lead hurricane season forecaster with NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, said.

So far, there have been four named storms this season.

Officials said that the record-setting ocean temperatures, coupled with El Niño, are part of the reason they expect to see more storms than previously predicted.

"The June-July sea surface temperatures in the main development region of the North Atlantic were the warmest since 1950," Rosencrans noted.