Ohio Is Getting Its First Buc-ee's: Here's Where It Will Open

A fan-favorite pit stop on many people's road trips, Buc-ee's will soon open its first location in Ohio.

Buc-ee's, a popular convenience store with locations around the country, is set to open its first Buckeye State location in Huber Heights, per WLWT. The town's mayor, Jeff Gore, confirmed speculation on Thursday (August 10) that the store had its sights set on Huber Heights.

"The rumors you have heard are TRUE! The very first BUC-EE'S in the state of Ohio is coming to Huber Heights," Gore wrote in a post on his Facebook page, adding that the new location will be a blessing for those who have previously had to travel out of state to go to Buc-ee's. "You won't have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches."

Buc-ee's is a popular large Texas-based convenience store and travel center that is known for its signature products, Texas-style barbecue, Beaver nuggets, award-winning restrooms and more as well as the 120 fueling pumps that allow for plenty of opportunities to fill up on gas on your journey. The chain is also known as a great spot to shop while traveling, where you can pick up some items you may have left at home by browsing its vast inventory.

The new location will be located in the northeast corner at the intersection of Interstate 235 and I-70. As of Thursday, it is unclear when the new Buc-ee's will open to the public. Buc-ee's first opened in Texas in 1982 but has since expanded its reach across the south in Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama.