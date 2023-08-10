Pennsylvania Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful' Place In The State

What is the most beautiful place you've ever been? People's opinion will differ depending on what they consider to be beautiful. Some find the serenity and majesty of nature to provide the most stunning scenes, while others prefer to search for beauty in architecture and quaint city streets. Regardless of what you deem beautiful, there is one place in each state known for being the "most beautiful" destination around. Be it a flowing waterfall, mountain views, cobblestone streets, or old eclectic shops, something about this place makes it stand out to travelers.

According to a list compiled by Condè Nast Traveler, the most beautiful destination in Pennsylvania is Delaware Water Gap located near the state border with New Jersey. Condè Nast Traveler considered this one-of-a-kind spot a "must-visit" location.

Here's what Condè Nast Traveler had to say about the most beautiful place in all of Pennsylvania:

"The Delaware Water Gap cuts through the Appalachian Mountains on the border of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The surrounding park is a major destination for outdoor enthusiasts, with activities like fishing, hiking, camping, boating, and swimming at the three beaches. Bonus: There are also waterfalls!"

For a continued list of the most beautiful places across the country visit cntraveler.com.