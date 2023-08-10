PHOTOS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Honored With Bronze Statues In Hometown
By Logan DeLoye
August 10, 2023
It doesn't get more legendary than the Rolling Stones.
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were recently "immortalized" with bronze statues created in their likeness, currently on display in their hometown of Dartford, Kent, U.K. where the two met nearly 62 years ago. According to The Guardian, the statues were perfected by longtime fan and artist Amy Goodman and commissioned by the Dartford borough council. The bronze figures stand side by side, both looking as though they are in the middle of an epic performance with the same "energy and chemistry" that the duo have exhibited on stage for the last 61 years.
Goodman told The Guardian that she listened to the Rolling Stones as she crafted the sculptures, and that she was nervous during the process.
“I was a nervous wreck. There was a lot of pressure because they are such icons.” When discussing the inspiration behind the scene, Goodman shared that “I could have gone for any time between their late teenage years to their late 70s."
The Guardian mentioned that Richards' daughter Angela, and granddaughter Ava attend the unveiling of the statues on Wednesday, August 9th. Dartford borough council leader Jeremy Kite explained the lasting effect that the Rolling Stones have left on Dartford, and the entire world.
“In terms of culture and music, you do not get much more influential than the Rolling Stones. Their music has changed the face of popular music and these lads from Dartford are now two of the most recognizable and loved people in the world.”
The statues can be found on Dartford High Street!