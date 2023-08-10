PHOTOS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards Honored With Bronze Statues In Hometown

It doesn't get more legendary than the Rolling Stones.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were recently "immortalized" with bronze statues created in their likeness, currently on display in their hometown of Dartford, Kent, U.K. where the two met nearly 62 years ago. According to The Guardian, the statues were perfected by longtime fan and artist Amy Goodman and commissioned by the Dartford borough council. The bronze figures stand side by side, both looking as though they are in the middle of an epic performance with the same "energy and chemistry" that the duo have exhibited on stage for the last 61 years.

Goodman told The Guardian that she listened to the Rolling Stones as she crafted the sculptures, and that she was nervous during the process.

“I was a nervous wreck. There was a lot of pressure because they are such icons.” When discussing the inspiration behind the scene, Goodman shared that “I could have gone for any time between their late teenage years to their late 70s."