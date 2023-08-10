Rebel Wilson Shares Health Update After Brutal On-Set 'Stunt Accident'

Rebel Wilson is healing after a "stunt accident" left her with stitches. On Wednesday, August 9th, the actress took to Instagram to update her follower on what happened and how she's recovering.

"Hey everybody, what’s up?” Wilson said in a video shared to her Instagram Stories, showing off a wound on her nose. "So I just wanted to say thank you for all your well wishes. I’ve actually been healing quite amazing. The stitches have dissolved out from my on-set accident last week." She went on to explain, "I was shooting an independent movie in Savannah, Georgia [an action film called Bride Hard]. In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun."