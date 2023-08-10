When looking for a new restaurant to sample, you don't always have to visit popular eateries or chains to ensure a delicious meal; incredible food can be found in the unlikeliest of places.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and personal experience, LoveFood searched for the best under-the-radar restaurants and must-try eateries around the country, compiling a list of the best spot in each state as "some of the best food can be found where you least expect it." From a restaurant in Alabama house inside an old schoolhouse to a spot in Idaho that is not just a restaurant but has a connected bookstore and clothing store, there are some pretty interesting dining establishments around the country offering great food and unique atmosphere.

So which Tennessee restaurant was named the best hidden gem eatery in the state?

Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant

This Memphis establishment serves up an incredible selection of authentic Vietnamese cuisine without having to step foot out of Tennessee. Lotus is located at 4970 Summer Avenue.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This unassuming Vietnamese restaurant opened more than 30 years ago and is still owned and staffed by the same family. Compact and not at all fancy, the place churns out exceptional Vietnamese food. Think you've had good pho? Not like this. Though orders can take a while, it's well worth the wait and is a sign of the authentic, from-scratch quality — even the hot sauce is made in-house."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best hidden gem restaurants in the country.