2 Florida Destinations Rank Among America's Best Places To Live

Two Florida destinations are getting the spotlight thanks to U.S News & World Report's latest rankings. The website updated its list of the "Best Places To Live In The U.S." for 2023 and 2024. Researchers "analyzed the 150 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live. To make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life."

The first Florida city mentioned was Sarasota, a destination racking up more praise as the years go on. It ranked No. 5 overall! Here's why it was chosen:

"Sarasota has a distinct vibe that’s different from Florida’s relative coastal cities, with its own vibrant arts scene, beachy atmosphere and burgeoning food culture. People who choose Sarasota as their home are generally called by its unique charm."

Then there's Naples, which was close behind Sarasota in the No. 6 spot. While it's home to many retirees, there's something for younger people to check out, as well. Writers explained further:

"The greater Naples and Marco Island area supplies pristine beaches, sprawling golf courses, and fine dining and shopping. Closer to the area’s rural interior, meanwhile, cattle graze and seasonal workers pick tomatoes in the fields around Immokalee, a farming community an hour’s drive outside of Naples."

Here are the Top 10 best places to live in America, according to U.S. News:

Green Bay, Wisconsin Huntsville, Alabama Raleigh & Durham, North Carolina Boulder, Colorado Sarasota, Florida Naples, Florida Portland, Maine Charlotte, North Carolina Colorado Springs, Colorado Fayetteville, Arkansas

Check out the full rankings on usnews.com.