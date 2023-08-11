$2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In North Carolina: See If You Won

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in North Carolina, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Tuesday's (August 8) record-breaking Mega Millions drawing to win a $2 million prize.

A lucky $3 Mega Millions ticket sold at the Buy & Go on North College Road in Wilmington was one of two tickets in the country that scored $2 million during Tuesday night's drawing after matching all five numbers, with the 2x Megaplier doubling the initial $1 million prize to $2 million, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. Additionally, two tickets sold in North Carolina — one in Burlington and the other in Cherryville— matched four of the numbers drawn plus the gold Mega Ball to win $10,000.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 13 - 19 - 20 - 32 - 33

Gold Ball: 14

Megaplier: 2x

One incredibly lucky player who purchased their ticket in Florida was the winner of Tuesday's record-breaking $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot.