Online travel authority North Carolina Travel Guides recently compiled a list of the most picturesque small towns in the U.S.

The rankings were decided upon after the website's team looked into over 500 small towns throughout the country. Each destination was ranked based upon the categories of search trends, popularity with photographers and popularity for photography with the general public, especially with visitors.

Three Kentucky locations made an appearance on the list.

Augusta was voted as number seven. The tiny but mighty Northeastern Kentucky area was described as the following:

"With its diverse architectural styles, Augusta, KY, is a wonderful town for those that love seeing beautiful and impressive architecture. The picturesque town has a lovely ambiance and one can enjoy beautiful views of the Ohio River from the town. Combine this with the many boutique shops and the Baker-Bird Winery, and the town is a must-visit if you like traveling to pretty places"

At number 51 is Paducah, situated in Southwest Kentucky, which holds major historical significance. The culturally rich hub has an abundance of arts establishments too.

Murray followed not too far behind Paducah, taking the 58th spot. It is home to a prominent state university as well as gorgeous parks and lakes.