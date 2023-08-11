BTS' V Mourns A Lost Love On New Single 'Rainy Days'

V of BTS has shared another single from his forthcoming debut solo album Layover and this one feels especially vulnerable. On Friday, August 11th, the singer dropped his new song "Rainy Days" and an accompanying music video that shows him trying to get through the day as he reflects on a recent heartbreak.

"Staring at my phone/ I'm wide awake/ Hoping for your call lately/ I've been on my own maybe," V sings on the first verse. "What's now behind us?/ Everyday I think of/ Time with you was so amazing/ Haven't changed, it's still the same me/ I know it’s too late but somehow/ Can we go back to that moment again?"