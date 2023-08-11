BTS' V Mourns A Lost Love On New Single 'Rainy Days'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 11, 2023
V of BTS has shared another single from his forthcoming debut solo album Layover and this one feels especially vulnerable. On Friday, August 11th, the singer dropped his new song "Rainy Days" and an accompanying music video that shows him trying to get through the day as he reflects on a recent heartbreak.
"Staring at my phone/ I'm wide awake/ Hoping for your call lately/ I've been on my own maybe," V sings on the first verse. "What's now behind us?/ Everyday I think of/ Time with you was so amazing/ Haven't changed, it's still the same me/ I know it’s too late but somehow/ Can we go back to that moment again?"
"Rainy Days" follows "Love Me Again" as the second pre-release track and video from Layover. Earlier this week, BTS' label BIGHIT Music revealed that his album Lavyover will drop on September 8th, making V the latest member to release a solo album. In the press release, the label shared that the album will contain a total of 6 songs including "Rainy Days," "Blue," "Love Me Again," "Slow Dancing," and "For Us," plus some bonus tracks. BIGHIT also made sure to tell fans, "We recommend that you enjoy the song in a connected flow from track 1 to track 5."
The news of V's album comes shortly after BTS' label confirmed that Suga has begun his military enlistment process, becoming the third band member to enlist in the South Korean military after Jin and J-Hope. BTS plans to reunite as a full group in 2025 after they complete their mandatory military service.