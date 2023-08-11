Colorado Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

By Zuri Anderson

August 11, 2023

Luxury log cabin with wooden roof and rock bay window on hilltop surrounded by pines and quaking aspens
Photo: Susan Vineyard / iStock / Getty Images

Millions of Americans are fascinated by the lives of the wealthy. Television shows, social media, and even documentaries allow everyday people to peep into their world, from luxury vacations and exclusive places to the personal relationships they have with others. Part of that lifestyle includes the huge houses and pristine neighborhoods these individuals live in. Some of these places even have amenities that you won't usually find in most neighborhoods.

If you're curious about these living areas, Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's most expensive neighborhood. The website said, "If your house looks more like a hotel then you probably live in one of these zip codes."

Writers say the 81611 zip code is the priciest neighborhood in Colorado! That's Aspen, which is home to over 6,900 people. Here's why it was selected:

"Aspen boasts a median home value of $4,869,200. The swanky city in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains is a ski resort town and year-round destination for outdoor recreation. Aspen is also known for its high-end restaurants and boutiques."

Check out the full list on rd.com.

