Elon Musk Reveals 'Epic' Location For Zuckerberg Fight; May Need Surgery

By Jason Hall

August 11, 2023

COMBO-US-TECHNOLOGY-META-TWITTER
Photo: Getty Images

Elon Musk said he and fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg will fight in "ancient Rome" at "an epic location" for their reported MMA fight, while also revealing that he "may require surgery" beforehand.

Musk, 52, the CEO of Tesla, Twitter and Neuralink, provided new details on the reported fight, which he said will not be managed by Ultimate Fighting Championship nor its president Dana White, but instead by both his and Zuckerberg's foundations and stream on both Twitter and Meta social media platforms.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," Musk tweeted on Friday (August 11).

Musk also claimed he's dealing with "a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery," but would "only take a few months" to recover from.

Musk claimed he was "up for a cage match" in a Twitter thread bashing the Facebook co-founder and referencing Zuckerberg's recent jiu-jitsu training on June 20.

"Send me location," Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram story, which included a screenshot of Musk's tweet, shared on Wednesday (June 22).

"Vegas Octagon," Musk wrote, adding, “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’ where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing.”

The exchange was started in a Twitter threat by Mario Nawfall in which he claimed Zuckerberg's company, Meta, "began coding 'Project 92' three months after Elon acquired Twitter" in response to the purchase.

"I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options," Musk tweeted. "At least it will be “sane”. Was worried there for a moment."

A Twitter user then joked that Musk "better be careful" as Zuckerberg "does the ju jitsu [sic] now."

"I’m up for a cage match if he is lol," Musk responded.

Zuckerberg was reported to be "serious about fighting" Musk and was "waiting on details" if Musk decides to actually follow through, a Meta spokesperson confirmed to the Verge's Alex Heath at the time of the initial interaction.

“The story speaks for itself,” a Meta spokesperson said in reference to Zuckerberg's response to Musk's seemingly joking challenge

