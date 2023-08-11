Elon Musk Reveals 'Epic' Location For Zuckerberg Fight; May Need Surgery

Elon Musk said he and fellow billionaire Mark Zuckerberg will fight in "ancient Rome" at "an epic location" for their reported MMA fight, while also revealing that he "may require surgery" beforehand.

Musk, 52, the CEO of Tesla, Twitter and Neuralink, provided new details on the reported fight, which he said will not be managed by Ultimate Fighting Championship nor its president Dana White, but instead by both his and Zuckerberg's foundations and stream on both Twitter and Meta social media platforms.

"The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," Musk tweeted on Friday (August 11).