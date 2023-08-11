Florida Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

Millions of Americans are fascinated by the lives of the wealthy. Television shows, social media, and even documentaries allow everyday people to peep into their world, from luxury vacations and exclusive places to the personal relationships they have with others. Part of that lifestyle includes the huge houses and pristine neighborhoods these individuals live in. Some of these places even have amenities that you won't usually find in most neighborhoods.

If you're curious about these living areas, Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's most expensive neighborhood. The website said, "If your house looks more like a hotel then you probably live in one of these zip codes."

Writers say the 33921 zip code is the priciest neighborhood in Florida! That's Palm Beach, which is home to over 9,000 people. Here's why it was selected:

"Palm Beach is a glittering town in South Florida with a median home value of $4.399 million. It’s known for grandiose estates, white-sand beaches, upscale boutiques, galleries and restaurants."

Check out the full list on rd.com.