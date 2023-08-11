Former NFL And All-American WR Sean Dawkins Dead At 52

Former NFL and California Golden Bears wide receiver Sean Dawkins died at the age of 52 on Wednesday (August 9), Sports Illustrated reports. No cause of death was given as of Friday (August 11) morning.

Dawkins was a consensus All-American in 1992 before being selected by the Indianapolis Colts at No. 16 overall in the 1993 NFL Draft and spending his first five seasons with the franchise.

"Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family," Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted on Thursday (August 10).

Dawkins also had stints with the New Orleans Saints (1998), Seattle Seahawks (1999-2000) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2001), as well as being signed to the Minnesota Vikings' preseason roster in 2002 prior to his eventual retirement. The New Jersey native led California to its first bowl game win in 52 years during a 17-15 Copper Bowl victory over Wyoming in 1990.

Dawkins led all NCAA players with 14 receiving touchdowns and recorded 65 receptions for 1,070 yards during the 1992 season, finishing his collegiate career with a program record 31 receiving touchdowns.