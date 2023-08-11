Illinois Museum Breaks World Record For Extremely Unique Display

An extremely unique museum located in Long Grove recently broke a Guinness World Record for the amount of sock monkeys in their vast, growing collection. According to WTVO, museum owners Arlene and Michael Okun started collecting sock monkeys over 16 years ago and have since grown their glorious collection to over 2,098 monkeys.

Guinness World Record representatives Hannah Ortman and Chloe McCarthy stopped by the museum to make the record break official. Daily Herald mentioned that the record was so unique that an entire new category was created just for Arlene and Micheal's eclectic collection. Arlene detailed how the pair's love for sock monkeys came to be.

"We were traveling across the country in an RV, and we stopped at a Cracker Barrel, and I bought my first one." Have you ever heard the saying, "...and the rest was history?" Well, in Arlene and Michael's case, it really is!