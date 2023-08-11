Illinois Restaurant Named Best Place To Eat In The Entire State

Is it time to eat yet?

Why enjoy an average meal when you can enjoy the best meal in your life? That is the question. Restaurants cover much of the country. Dinners, cafés, and eateries saturated throughout cities and towns give hungry humans so many dining options to choose from. Since there is such an abundance of choices for patrons to pick from, we've narrowed it down for you by finding a resource that detailed the best restaurant in the entire state.

DISCLAIMER: You will be substantially hungrier after reading the rest of this article.

According to a list compiled by Sherman's Travel, the best place to eat in all of Illinois is Alinea located in Chicago. This one-of-a-kind establishment serves up delicious food with Michelin star quality!

Here's what Sherman's Travel had to say about the best restaurant in Illinois:

"Enjoy a unique, multi-course tasting menu from Chef Grant Achatz, who is known for his contributions to molecular gastronomy. The upscale Alinea, located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago, has garnered many awards throughout the years: most notably, three Michelin stars, an AAA Five Diamond Award for 10 consecutive years, the James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Restaurant, and more."

For a continued list of the best places to eat across the country visit shermanstravel.com.