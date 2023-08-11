Iran To Release Five American Prisoners After Reaching $6 Billion Deal

The United States has reached a $6 billion deal with Iran to release five Americans who were being held at the notorious Evin Prison on spying charges.

The prisoners, Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, Morad Tahbaz, and two others who were not identified, have been moved from the prison and are now under house arrest in a hotel in Tehran. The group is expected to remain in house arrest for several weeks before the deal is finalized and they can return home.

As part of the deal, the United States will unfreeze about $6 billion of oil assets and free a number of Iranian prisoners. A source on the deal told CNN that no Iranian prisoners being held in the United States will be released as part of the agreement.

“This is just the beginning of a process that I hope and expect will lead to their return home to the United States,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “There’s more work to be done to actually bring them home. My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare.”