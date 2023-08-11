Iran To Release Five American Prisoners After Reaching $6 Billion Deal

By Bill Galluccio

August 11, 2023

Yard At Evin Prison
Photo: Hulton Archive

The United States has reached a $6 billion deal with Iran to release five Americans who were being held at the notorious Evin Prison on spying charges.

The prisoners, Siamak NamaziEmad ShargiMorad Tahbaz, and two others who were not identified, have been moved from the prison and are now under house arrest in a hotel in Tehran. The group is expected to remain in house arrest for several weeks before the deal is finalized and they can return home.

As part of the deal, the United States will unfreeze about $6 billion of oil assets and free a number of Iranian prisoners. A source on the deal told CNN that no Iranian prisoners being held in the United States will be released as part of the agreement.

“This is just the beginning of a process that I hope and expect will lead to their return home to the United States,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. “There’s more work to be done to actually bring them home. My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.