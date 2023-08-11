Michigan Woman Finds Live Reptile 'Moving' Inside Sealed Bag Of Spinach

A Michigan woman recently found a live frog inside of a bag of sealed spinach that she purchased at her local grocery store. According to FOX2, Amber Worrick of Southfield purchased a package of Earthbound Farms Organic Spinach at the Meijer off of Telegraph Road at 12 Mile and took it home, just as one would any bag of spinach that they purchase from their local grocery store. Worrick mentioned that the package didn't feel any different when she picked it out at the store.

"I didn't see anything didn't feel heavy, I didn't feel anything wiggling." When she got home and began to unload her groceries, she still didn't see the live reptile moving about the spinach.

"My daughter was screaming, she was like 'Oh my God, it’s a frog,' and I was like, 'What?'" It soon became very apparent to Worrick that there was a frog crawling around in the spinach that she could have taken a bite out of.

"Just thank God I didn't eat the frog!" FOX2 noted that the concerned buyer took the unopened bag right back to Meijer for a refund. Worrick wanted to make sure that the frog would remain unharmed upon returning the spinach.

"I didn't want him to die, but I didn't want him in my food." The frog remains alive and well, and Taylor Farms (the spinach’s parent company) issued a statement apologizing for the unexpected frog inside their "triple-washed" product.