Minnesota Restaurant Named Best Place To Eat In The Entire State

Why enjoy an average meal when you can enjoy the best meal in your life? That is the question. Restaurants cover much of the country. Dinners, cafés, and eateries saturated throughout cities and towns give hungry humans so many dining options to choose from. Since there is such an abundance of choices for patrons to pick from, we've narrowed it down for you by finding a resource that detailed the best restaurant in the entire state.

According to a list compiled by Sherman's Travel, the best place to eat in all of Minnesota is Young Joni located in Minneapolis. This one-of-a-kind establishment serves up delicious cocktails and pizzas among other customer favorites.

Here's what Sherman's Travel had to say about the best restaurant in Minnesota:

"Young Joni in Minneapolis is headed by James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim. The eatery serves up innovative wood-fired pizza, upscale bar fare, and creative cocktails. In the main dining room, you can enjoy everything from pork belly ssäm to housemade Thai sausage. After, head to the back of the dining room (AKA the restaurant's speakeasy) for imaginative cocktails and creative pizza pies, which include Korean BBQ, Umami Mama, and a slew of other innovative concoctions."

