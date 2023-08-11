Missouri Eatery Named The Best Restaurant In The Midwest

A new ranking of the best restaurants in the Midwest shows that Missouri is becoming quite the foodie haven, with more than a dozen restaurants being named among the top eateries in the region.

Yelp released its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in the Midwest, finding incredible dining establishments across Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Sixteen restaurants in Missouri made the list, with several in the Top 10 and one restaurant snagging the top spot.

According to the list, Blues City Deli in St. Louis is the best of the best in the Midwest, coming in at No. 1 overall and making it the highest-ranking Missouri eatery on the list. Here's what the site had to say:

"Deli owner Vince Valenza calls himself a 'sandwich fanatic' — and after you eat here, you'll probably be one too. The menu at this Benton Park institution spans more than 2 dozen 'wiches (plus specials), from classics like the Original Roast Beef (with hot roast beef made in-house) to fanciful inventions like the Aporkalypse Pretzelwich (garlic-peppered pork roast, bacon, provolone, pickle, and spicy Boom Boom sauce on a pretzel roll). The staff at Blues City are sticklers about the details, making as much from scratch as they can — including sauces, condiments, and the house-smoked pastrami. The 'deliciously crisp on the outside, soft on the inside' bread is sourced from local bakers, who make it fresh for the deli each day."

These are all the Missouri restaurants that snagged a spot on the list:

No. 1: Blues City Deli (St. Louis)

No. 3: Malinche Mexican Culinary Experience (Ellisville)

No. 5: Songbird (St. Louis)

No. 8: Arzola's Fajitas & Margaritas (St. Louis)

No. 11: Jafra Mediterranean Restaurant (St. Peters)

No. 18: Balkan Treat Box (Webster Groves)

No. 32: Have A Cow Urban Farm Store and Cafe (St. Louis)

No. 33: The Russell (Kansas City)

No. 39: El Jarocho Mexican Store And Taqueria (Valley Park)

No. 50: Scott's Kitchen and Catering at Hangar 29 (Kansas City)

No. 60: The Bruncheonette (Joplin)

No. 61: J's Pitaria (Sappington)

No. 65: Baba's Pantry (Kansas City)

No. 76: Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches (Kansas City)

No. 77: Q39 Midtown (Kansas City)

No. 81: Grünauer (Kansas City)

Check out Yelp's full list to see more of the top restaurants in the Midwest.