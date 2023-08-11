Nebraska Restaurant Named Best Place To Eat In The Entire State

Is it time to eat yet?

Why enjoy an average meal when you can enjoy the best meal in your life? That is the question. Restaurants cover much of the country. Dinners, cafés, and eateries saturated throughout cities and towns give hungry humans so many dining options to choose from. Since there is such an abundance of choices for patrons to pick from, we've narrowed it down for you by finding a resource that detailed the best restaurant in the entire state.

DISCLAIMER: You will be substantially hungrier after reading the rest of this article.

According to a list compiled by Sherman's Travel, the best place to eat in all of Nebraska is Block 16 located in Omaha. This one-of-a-kind establishment serves up delicious burgers among other customer favorites.

Here's what Sherman's Travel had to say about the best restaurant in Nebraska:

"Alton Brown called the Croque Garcon at Omaha's Block 16 the best hamburger in the country, exclaiming: “They've turned the hamburger into high art.” The famous burger is sandwiched between a ciabatta bun and features a 1/3-lb beef patty piled high with cheese, ham, a sunny-side-up egg, mustard, and truffle mayo. Other innovative handheld offerings include the Bacon & Brielt, Poutine Burrito, and a daily-changing grilled cheese sandwich."

