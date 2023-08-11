Olivia Rodrigo's New Song 'Bad Idea Right?' Started Out 'As A Joke'

Olivia Rodrigo is back with another single from her forthcoming album GUTS. On Friday, August 11th, the Grammy winner shared the song "bad idea right?" making it the second single from her highly-anticipated sophomore album. On the upbeat indie pop song, Rodrigo contemplates hanging out with her ex-boyfriend and although she knows it's a "bad idea, right?" she ultimately decides: "f—k it, it's fine."

"Yes, I know that he's my ex but can't two people reconnect/ I only see him as a friend/ The biggest lie I ever said," Rodrigo chants in the song's catchy chorus. "Yes, I know that he's my ex but can't two people reconnect/ I only see him as a friend/ I just tripped and fell into his bed."