Olivia Rodrigo's New Song 'Bad Idea Right?' Started Out 'As A Joke'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 11, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo is back with another single from her forthcoming album GUTS. On Friday, August 11th, the Grammy winner shared the song "bad idea right?" making it the second single from her highly-anticipated sophomore album. On the upbeat indie pop song, Rodrigo contemplates hanging out with her ex-boyfriend and although she knows it's a "bad idea, right?" she ultimately decides: "f—k it, it's fine."
"Yes, I know that he's my ex but can't two people reconnect/ I only see him as a friend/ The biggest lie I ever said," Rodrigo chants in the song's catchy chorus. "Yes, I know that he's my ex but can't two people reconnect/ I only see him as a friend/ I just tripped and fell into his bed."
The cinematic music video, which shows Rodrigo leaving friends at a party to go hang out with her ex, features cameos from fellow singer Tate Mcrae, Petra Collins, Madison Hu, and Iris Apatow. Rodrigo took to Instagram to share some background about the song and revealed that it actually started out as a joke.
"I had such a fun time making this song with @dan_nigro in nyc last year. we wrote the chorus as a joke but we loved it so much we made it into a full fledged song lol!" she wrote. "I had a ball making the music video with my friends [Mcrae, Collins, Hu, and Apatow] and I’m so happy it’s out in the world."
GUTS drops on September 8th. Listen to Rodrigo's previous single "Vampire" here!