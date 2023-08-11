Media mogul Oprah Winfrey was spotting personally volunteering to help victims of the devastating Maui wildfires.

As a result of the natural disaster, the historic town of Lahaina was completely destroyed. 55 were left dead as of Friday, and over 11,000 people were forced to evacuate from their homes. Approximately 271 structures were ruined or severely broken.

Oprah spent time at War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, now a temporary shelter and a drop-off area for donations and supplies for those directly affected by the ongoing tragic events. She aided in passing out necessary supplies including toiletries, cots and pillows.

In between extending a helping hand, Oprah brightened up moods by taking pictures with people and engaging in friendly conversations with them.

Oprah has personal ties to Maui that run deep. Additionally, she owns over 1,000 acres on the island. This covers Hana and Kula, which are being affected by the blaze.

There are different avenues anyone can take to individually help those displaced from their homes due to the destructive flames.

Ideas that can go a long way include donating to local foundations or giving monetary contributions to national groups such as the Maui Strong Fund, Maui United Way and The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.