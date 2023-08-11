Taylor Lautner Reveals He Has 'Post Taylor Swift Show Depression'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 11, 2023
The Lautners have revealed they're suffering from a bout of post-show depression after attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. On Friday, August 11th, Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner took to Instagram to share a video that many Swifties can relate to.
“PTSD: Post Taylor Swift Show Depression. Is that real?" Lautner asks his wife in the video. "Absolutely. Absolutely," she replies while putting on her makeup. "When one show isn't enough... it's real," Tay captioned the video reshared to Twitter. The couple recently attended one of the six shows Swift performed at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium to close out her first US leg of the Eras Tour.
📹 | The Lautner’s on having PTSD — “post Taylor Swift show depression” after attending multiple shows #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/CbZMtjU4F5— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 11, 2023
Lautner and Swift recently reunited on the set of the "I Can See You (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" music video which starred the actor, as well as Joey King and Presley Cash. To premiere the video, Swift brought out all three stars during an Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Missouri.
Later on, Lautner and his wife discussed their relationship with Swift on their podcast The Squeeze. “It was great," Tay said of meeting her husband's ex-girlfriend. Swift and Lautner briefly dated back in 2009 and her Speak Now song "Back to December" is rumored to be about their breakup. "I know on paper it sounds like a tough situation, but I not once was ever worried about it.” Lautner added that his wife also happens to be the "coolest, chillest person ever" and is a Swiftie, herself, calling her a "die-hard fan of that person."