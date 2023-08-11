Taylor Lautner Reveals He Has 'Post Taylor Swift Show Depression'

The Lautners have revealed they're suffering from a bout of post-show depression after attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. On Friday, August 11th, Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner took to Instagram to share a video that many Swifties can relate to.

“PTSD: Post Taylor Swift Show Depression. Is that real?" Lautner asks his wife in the video. "Absolutely. Absolutely," she replies while putting on her makeup. "When one show isn't enough... it's real," Tay captioned the video reshared to Twitter. The couple recently attended one of the six shows Swift performed at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium to close out her first US leg of the Eras Tour.