Online travel authority North Carolina Travel Guides recently compiled a list of the most picturesque small towns in the U.S.

The rankings were decided upon after the website's team looked into over 500 small towns throughout the country. Each destination was ranked based upon the categories of search trends, popularity with photographers and popularity for photography with the general public, especially with visitors.

Fredericksburg secured the number one spot. The quaint location which looks like it was taken straight out of a movie, was described as the following:

"Fredericksburg, Texas, located in the Texas Hill Country, is a paradise for those that want to admire stunning historic architecture and mesmerizing nature. The small town’s German heritage, German architectural style, and beautiful vineyards are some of the reasons why this is the most picturesque small town in America. Furthermore, one should not miss the nearby Enchanted Rock, which is a beautiful granite mountain from where great views of the surrounding natural landscapes can be enjoyed."

14 other Texas small towns were recognized. These included Nacogdoches at number 19, Boerne at number 36, West at number 43, Dripping Springs at number 46, San Elizario at number 49, Bandera at number 67, Rockport at number 68, Brenham at number 71, Gruene at number 81, Wimberley at number 89, Granbury at number 97, Round Top at number 106, Driftwood at number 109 and Port Aransas at number 111.