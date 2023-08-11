The Best Places To See Live Music

The brand, which was born out of Jimmy Buffett's music, now has three all-inclusive Caribbean locations in Cancun, Mexico; Riviera Maya, Mexico; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Known as Margaritaville Island Reserve, the hotels offer five-star accommodations, dining and amenities, and of course, some world-class live music.

During their Summer of Music, which is happening now, they offer daily live performances from local artists and even let guests be the performers with karaoke. Plus there is music trivia, poolside performances, tiki beach parties, mariachi bands, foam parties and live bands performing nightly. Buffett himself might even show up like he did last year at the Punta Cana resort.

The hotel in Riviera Maya just recently opened and is adults only, while children are welcome to enjoy the music, and everything else, at the other two locations. Learn more and book a stay at the Margaritaville Island Reserve website.

A THEATER