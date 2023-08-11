The Best Places To See Live Music
By Dave Basner
August 11, 2023
There is a special energy to live music that is like nothing else. It draws you in, it fills you up, and it's why when you hear live music in the distance, you turn to someone you're with and ask, "Is that live?" and probably quietly wonder where it is coming from. But that unique energy isn't just in the music itself, it's in the whole experience - who you are listening to it with and of course, where the music is being performed. There are so many places where you can hear music live, but here are some of the best ones.
AN OPEN-AIR AMPHITHEATER
Few combinations are sweeter than great music and the great outdoors, which is why open-air amphitheaters are an amazing place to catch a performance. Most open-air amphitheaters are fantastic venues, but a few stand out as exceptional, like Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado, with its perfect acoustics bouncing off of the beautiful formations that gave it its name; The Gorge in Quincy, Washington, with a stage perched on a cliff overlooking the glorious backdrop of the Columbia River Gorge; and the Hollywood Bowl, one of LA's most iconic sites to catch a show.
A DIVE BAR
What a dive bar lacks in ambiance, it makes up for it in intimacy. Standing just a few feet from a performer doesn't just give you an unforgettable view, it really allows you to feel the music they are making. Plus, in any other circumstance, standing shoulder to shoulder with sweaty strangers would be incredibly uncomfortable to say the least, but during a dive bar live music experience, it just adds to the vibe.
A STADIUM
It might not be intimate, but a stadium show has the ability to connect tens of thousands of people simultaneously. You already share a common bond with everyone in the crowd since you all have a love for the performers you're seeing, but when all of those voices unite, all singing the same words at the same time, it is pretty magical.
A TROPICAL RESORT
Whether it is listening to the sound of the ocean between songs or feeling the warmth of the sun as the music surrounds you, live music is even better in a tropical location, and what better place to experience live music in a tropical setting than at a resort that came about because of music – Margaritaville.
The brand, which was born out of Jimmy Buffett's music, now has three all-inclusive Caribbean locations in Cancun, Mexico; Riviera Maya, Mexico; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Known as Margaritaville Island Reserve, the hotels offer five-star accommodations, dining and amenities, and of course, some world-class live music.
During their Summer of Music, which is happening now, they offer daily live performances from local artists and even let guests be the performers with karaoke. Plus there is music trivia, poolside performances, tiki beach parties, mariachi bands, foam parties and live bands performing nightly. Buffett himself might even show up like he did last year at the Punta Cana resort.
The hotel in Riviera Maya just recently opened and is adults only, while children are welcome to enjoy the music, and everything else, at the other two locations. Learn more and book a stay at the Margaritaville Island Reserve website.
A THEATER
When you think of a theater, you probably think of a venue for a play, but music and theaters go hand in hand. Most theaters were built with acoustics in mind, so when you hear live music in one, the sound is incredibly rich. That's not all though, many theaters have ornate features and beautiful details that only add to the ambiance. On top of that, the theater setting might inspire artists to try new arrangements of their songs - either with an orchestra or an acoustic version, which makes their theater performance all the more memorable.
A FESTIVAL
A festival is an amazing place to catch live music, no matter if it is inside or outside. Not only does it give you an opportunity to see musicians you love, you might wind up being turned on to performers you previously hadn't ever heard of. If that weren't enough, you get hours and hours of entertainment and, if there are multiple stages, non-stop live music.
Whether you have been to a festival or not, there's one coming up you'll definitely want to attend - the iHeartRadio Music Festival. It takes place in Las Vegas on September 22nd and 23rd and features performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Tim McGraw, Thirty Seconds To Mars and more. Get your tickets now.