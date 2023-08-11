Vikings Hosting Former NFL Rushing Leader: Report

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly hosting free agent running back Kareem Hunt, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Friday (August 11).

"Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt is visiting with the #Vikings today, per source," Pelissero tweeted.

Hunt, 26, a former Pro Bowler, was reported to have visited the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts earlier this week. The Saints were previously reported to be "expected to sign both" Hunt and former Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr," ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday (August 8), however, the veteran running back has continued his free agency.

Hunt, a third-round selection by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 NFL Draft, was selected to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFL with a career best 1,327 rushing yards during his rookie season, but was released by the team midway through the 2018 season after surveillance footage showing him assaulting a woman and kicking her while on the ground surfaced several months after the incident took place.