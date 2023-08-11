Washington Neighborhood Named The Most Expensive In The State

Millions of Americans are fascinated by the lives of the wealthy. Television shows, social media, and even documentaries allow everyday people to peep into their world, from luxury vacations and exclusive places to the personal relationships they have with others. Part of that lifestyle includes the huge houses and pristine neighborhoods these individuals live in. Some of these places even have amenities that you won't usually find in most neighborhoods.

If you're curious about these living areas, Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's most expensive neighborhood. The website said, "If your house looks more like a hotel then you probably live in one of these zip codes."

Writers say the 98039 zip code is the priciest neighborhood in Washington! That's Medina, which is home to over 2,800 people. Here's why it was selected:

"With a median home value of $2,720,100, the city of Medina is a mostly residential area in Eastside, King County, Washington. It’s located on a peninsula in Lake Washington, on the opposite shore from Seattle, and is bordered by Clyde Hill and Hunts Point to the east and water on all other sides."

