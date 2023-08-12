Fans of the That's So Raven universe took to the comments to express their shock at one of the show's most beloved characters being asked to leave. "So who are we fighting?" one fan asked. "You literally are not only the co-star but you kept the show interesting," another said of Raven's Home, which is currently in its sixth season. van der Pol was only in the first four seasons but came back as a special guest star in season six. "Nahh That’s So Raven wouldn’t have made it without Chelsea," another fan added about the show's original run on Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007.

Last month, Raven-Symoné revealed that she believes she has some psychic abilities similar to her character on the show. "I do have moments where I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening to me or that is going to happen to me in another dimension and I'm like, 'Yo, this is weird,''" she said. "There will be a time when I'm walking and I'll trip over nothing."