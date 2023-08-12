Death Toll From Maui Wildfires Rises To 80

Authorities in Hawaii said that the death toll from the catastrophic fires climbed to 80. They expect that number to rise as hundreds of people remain unaccounted for.

The Lahaina fire has burned over 2,000 acres and destroyed over 2,700 structures. According to the Pacific Disaster Center, 86% of those buildings were residential. The Kula fire has burned more than 670 acres and damaged nearly 550 structures.

As firefighters have made some progress controlling the wildfires, authorities allowed some residents of Lahaina to return to their homes. Hawaii Governor Josh Green warned people to expect to find "destruction like they've not ever seen in their lives."

"Every time I close my eyes, I see Armageddon," resident Bryan Aguiran told the BBC. "Lahaina will never be the same."

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Pacific Disaster Center estimated that the cost to rebuild from the fires could top $5.52 billion.