Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez To Donate $100 Million To Maui Fund

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 12, 2023

Versace FW23 Show - Front Row And Inside
Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez have pledged to donate $100 million to go towards restoration efforts following the wildfires on Hawaii's island of Maui that left the historic town of Lahaina in ruins.

Sanchez made the announcement on Friday via Instagram:

"Jeff and I are heartbroken about what's happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated. The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen — even after much of the attention has subsided. Jeff and I are creating a Maui fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves."

Bezos reposted the message on his own account.

Meanwhile, media mogul Oprah Winfrey was spotted at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, which has become a designated shelter and a drop-off area for donations and supplies for those directly affected by the natural disaster.

Methods to individually help those who have lost their homes and belongings include giving financial contributions to local foundations or to national groups including the Maui Strong Fund, Maui United Way and The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.