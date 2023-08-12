Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez have pledged to donate $100 million to go towards restoration efforts following the wildfires on Hawaii's island of Maui that left the historic town of Lahaina in ruins.

Sanchez made the announcement on Friday via Instagram:

"Jeff and I are heartbroken about what's happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated. The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer term rebuilding that will have to happen — even after much of the attention has subsided. Jeff and I are creating a Maui fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves."

Bezos reposted the message on his own account.

Meanwhile, media mogul Oprah Winfrey was spotted at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Wailuku, which has become a designated shelter and a drop-off area for donations and supplies for those directly affected by the natural disaster.

Methods to individually help those who have lost their homes and belongings include giving financial contributions to local foundations or to national groups including the Maui Strong Fund, Maui United Way and The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.