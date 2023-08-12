The fashion Bible Vogue's September issue has always been its most important one of the year, but its 2023 edition is aiming to make history.

For the first time ever, Vogue US and British Vogue are sharing their September issues. The decision for the dual covers is not a completely unexpected one, especially since editor Anna Wintour serves as the global editor director during an era in which the magazine is focusing on executing various globalization efforts backed by an international editorial team.

The cover also features the "greatest supermodels of all time" including Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell. The talented beauties reunited for a photoshoot at a studio on the West Side of Manhattan to recreate the legendary cover of the January 1990 Vogue issue. The original, which was shot 33 years ago, included Tatjana Patitz, who passed away at the beginning of this year.

The covergirls, who are now in their fifties, are friends who experienced firsthand the many different eras, controversies and changes in the fashion industry over the decades. Despite the ups and downs, they continue to thrive.

Style enthusiasts can expect the 2023 Vogue September issue to be available on August 22.