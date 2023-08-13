Video Shows Plane Crash During Michigan Air Show

A jet plane crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show at Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti Sunday (August 13) afternoon, CBS Detroit reports.

The video, which was shared by Dan Phillips, appears to show the pilots of the MiG-23 fighter jet ejecting and parachuting over Belleville Lake during the crash, with law enforcement representatives confirming that both were okay and no other injuries were reported in relation to the accident. The plane was reported to have crashed near The Waverly on the Lake apartment complex.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the crash. The two-day Thunder Over Michigan Air Show, which was celebrating its 25th anniversary, was stopped after the crash took place, at which point spectators were told to return to their vehicles.