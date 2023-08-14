2023 AP College Football Preseason Poll Released
By Jason Hall
August 14, 2023
The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs will enter the 2023 NCAA football season atop the Associated Press College Football Preseason Poll, which was released on Monday (August 14).
The Bulldogs received 60 first-place votes and a total of 1,572 points. Georgia also ranked No. 1 overall in the USA TODAY Sports Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released last week.
Michigan ranked No. 2 overall with two first-place votes and 1,490 total points. Ohio State was the only other school to receive a first-place vote, ranking third with 1,400 total points.
The SEC led all conferences with six teams -- No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M -- in the top 25, as well as three of the top 5 teams.
The full 2023 Associated Press College Football Preseason Poll is included below:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- LSU
- USC
- Penn State
- Florida State
- Clemson
- Washington
- Texas
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Utah
- Oregon
- Kansas State
- TCU
- Oregon State
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Tulane
- Iowa
Other schools that received votes included the following:
- Texas Tech (101)
- South Carolina (73)
- UCLA (66)
- UTSA (64)
- Arkansas (22)
- Boise State (17)
- Pittsburgh (16)
- Kentucky (14)
- Louisville (10)
- Troy (10)
- Kansas (10)
- Auburn (7)
- Minnesota (6)
- Toledo (4)
- Duke (4)
- Mississippi State (4)
- Florida (4)
- Illinois (3)
- Baylor (3)
- Coastal Carolina (3)
- South Alabama (1)
- NC State (1)
- James Madison (1)
- Liberty (1)