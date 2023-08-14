2023 AP College Football Preseason Poll Released

By Jason Hall

August 14, 2023

2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia
Photo: Getty Images North America

The two-time defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs will enter the 2023 NCAA football season atop the Associated Press College Football Preseason Poll, which was released on Monday (August 14).

The Bulldogs received 60 first-place votes and a total of 1,572 points. Georgia also ranked No. 1 overall in the USA TODAY Sports Preseason AFCA Coaches Poll, which was released last week.

Michigan ranked No. 2 overall with two first-place votes and 1,490 total points. Ohio State was the only other school to receive a first-place vote, ranking third with 1,400 total points.

The SEC led all conferences with six teams -- No. 1 Georgia, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 LSU, No. 12 Tennessee, No. 22 Ole Miss and No. 23 Texas A&M -- in the top 25, as well as three of the top 5 teams.

The full 2023 Associated Press College Football Preseason Poll is included below:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Alabama
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Washington
  11. Texas
  12. Tennessee
  13. Notre Dame
  14. Utah
  15. Oregon
  16. Kansas State
  17. TCU
  18. Oregon State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Oklahoma
  21. North Carolina
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Tulane
  25. Iowa

Other schools that received votes included the following:

  • Texas Tech (101)
  • South Carolina (73)
  • UCLA (66)
  • UTSA (64)
  • Arkansas (22)
  • Boise State (17)
  • Pittsburgh (16)
  • Kentucky (14)
  • Louisville (10)
  • Troy (10)
  • Kansas (10)
  • Auburn (7)
  • Minnesota (6)
  • Toledo (4)
  • Duke (4)
  • Mississippi State (4)
  • Florida (4)
  • Illinois (3)
  • Baylor (3)
  • Coastal Carolina (3)
  • South Alabama (1)
  • NC State (1)
  • James Madison (1)
  • Liberty (1)
