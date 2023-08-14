3 People Found Dead In Car Parked In Elementary School Parking Lot

By Bill Galluccio

August 14, 2023

Caution Sign
Photo: marcusamelia / iStock / Getty Images

Authorities in Indianapolis have launched an investigation after three people were found dead in a car parked in an elementary school parking lot on Monday (August 14) morning. A fourth person was taken to the hospital. There was no information on why they were hospitalized or their condition. However, there are reports that they were intoxicated at the time.

The bodies were discovered in the parking lot at Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Indianapolis Public Schools said that buses were rerouted to avoid the scene and that all students were safe.

"Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is aware of an incident this morning outside of Jonathan Jennings School 109. A car, with several deceased people and one intoxicated person inside, was parked on a lot at the school. Buses to school were rerouted to avoid the scene. IMPD and IPS Police are on the scene and investigating," the district said in a statement. "Students at the school are safe. IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience."

The police said that no determination had been made on why the three men died but did note that there were no signs of trauma.

