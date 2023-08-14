Ashley Olsen Secretly Welcomes First Child With Husband Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen is reportedly a mom!

TMZ reported on Monday (August 14) that Olsen has secretly welcomed her first child with her husband, Louis Eisner, with sources close to the Full House alum telling the outlet that Olsen gave birth in New York a few months ago. While neither Olsen nor Eisner have spoken out about their new addition, with them keeping mum on both the pregnancy and birth, sources claim the couple are "ecstatic" about welcoming their little bundle of joy, reportedly a son named Otto.

News of their first child's birth comes months after the couple said "I Do" in an intimate California ceremony. The 37-year-old former child star and 35-year-old artist tied the knot in a small ceremony at a private Bel Air home in December 2022, per Page Six, with only 50 guests in attendance.

The couple, who have reportedly known each other since they were in high school, have been romantically linked since 2017 and have kept their relationship private. It wasn't until 2021, years after they began dating, that they even made their first appearance together on the red carpet, attending a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit organization founded by Eisner's father, attorney Eric Eisner.

Congratulations to the happy family!