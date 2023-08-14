Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Street Sign Stolen Hours After Dedication Ceremony
By Tony M. Centeno
August 14, 2023
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony fans were disappointed when they found out that a street sign they petitioned for had been stolen just hours after the rap group was honored.
According to numerous reports, the sign that read "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way" at the intersection of East 99th Street and Lowell Avenue in their hometown of Cleveland is missing. The sign appeared to have been stolen on Sunday, August 13, which is just 48 hours after the group was at their beloved street corner for the city's official street naming ceremony. All five members were in attendance as the street sign went up on Hip-Hop's 50th birthday.
“N***az ain’t s**t," Krayzie Bone said on his Instagram Story after finding out about the street sign.
“Everybody relax it the sign in the middle of the street on the darkest part," Bizzy Bone wrote. "People going overboard with extra disappointment STOOOOOP!!!!”
Someone bucked the street sign after fans spent years petitioning for the group to be recognized with their own street. Back in June, the city first announced its plans to honor the group by naming the intersection that inspired the name of their 1995 album E. 1999 Eternal. Fans Felicia C. Haney and Juan Goodwin spearheaded the mission to get at least 70 percent of signatures needed to present to Cleveland's city council. With plenty of support from the council, the legislation passed and the group received their street sign.
The Cleveland Police Department confirmed that only one sign of two signs were stolen. The one that was installed at the infamous East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue was left untouched. Check out more footage from the group's street naming ceremony below.