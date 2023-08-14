Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's Street Sign Stolen Hours After Dedication Ceremony

“N***az ain’t s**t," Krayzie Bone said on his Instagram Story after finding out about the street sign.



“Everybody relax it the sign in the middle of the street on the darkest part," Bizzy Bone wrote. "People going overboard with extra disappointment STOOOOOP!!!!”



Someone bucked the street sign after fans spent years petitioning for the group to be recognized with their own street. Back in June, the city first announced its plans to honor the group by naming the intersection that inspired the name of their 1995 album E. 1999 Eternal. Fans Felicia C. Haney and Juan Goodwin spearheaded the mission to get at least 70 percent of signatures needed to present to Cleveland's city council. With plenty of support from the council, the legislation passed and the group received their street sign.



The Cleveland Police Department confirmed that only one sign of two signs were stolen. The one that was installed at the infamous East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue was left untouched. Check out more footage from the group's street naming ceremony below.