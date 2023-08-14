Britney Spears is reportedly considering giving a tell-all interview on TV ahead of the release of her highly-anticipated memoir in October. Furthermore, she's considering an interview offer from the one and only Oprah Winfrey. According to The U.S. Sun, an insider close to Spears revealed that television networks and online streaming platforms have all been bidding to get an exclusive interview with the pop icon.

According to the outlet, "significant financial sums" have been offered to Britney, including a rumored offer from Oprah. The talk show host legend apparently reached out to Britney's representatives back in 2021 when she was first freed from her 13-year conservatorship. However, the source revealed that Britney declined Oprah's initial offer because she was "still coming to terms with independent life and mentally processing her freedom."

The source went on to reveal that while Britney is considering the new offers, it may be a while until we see Spears behind a camera again. "The [interview] proposal remains complicated for Britney who continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life," the source told The Sun. "The trauma didn't go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended. Some days can be extremely testing and conversations can trigger her to behave unusually or even erratically."

Britney's memoir The Woman In Me is set to release on October 24th.