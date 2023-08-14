Cozy Bar Named Florida's Best Date-Night Restaurant

When you're enjoying an evening with that special someone, usually food is going to be part of the equation. What better way to treat them than to take them out to a pleasant, sit-down restaurant offering decadent dishes and world-class service? The cozy ambiance and environment set the mood for some great moments, whether it's a first-time date or celebrating an anniversary.

If you're looking for a fine-dining spot for you and your partner, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the best "date-night" restaurant in each state.

According to writers, Lagniappe was named Florida's top restaurant for those intimate outings! Here's why it was chosen:

"Lagniappe means 'a little gift' and, in a city that does glitz and glam so well, this well-loved garden restaurant is just that. With a vintage feel and a semi self-service style, this spot bucks the city's high-maintenance trend. Under a canopy of fairy lights strung across trees, with music playing, it's a favorite for dates – especially if you’re just starting to get know someone. The charcuterie and cheese boards are a firm favorite, as well as the selection of wines."