Drake Confirms Upcoming Collaboration With Bad Bunny At L.A. Tour Stop

Whispers about a new Drake and Bad Bunny song have been ongoing for the past few weeks now. The chatter began last month when Drake reposted one of Bad Bunny's photos from a carousel he posted on his Instagram timeline. The photo had the phrase "Beware of the Dog," which seemed to be a nod to the title of Drake's forthcoming album. That move caused fans to suspect that they've been working on a new song together.



The last time Drake and Bad Bunny linked up on wax was for the Puerto Rican's hit "Mia" in 2017. Since then, Bad Bunny has connected with other English-speaking rappers like Cardi B, who featured him on "I Like It," and Travis Scott, who recruited him for his recent single "K-POP" with The Weeknd. As of this report, Drake has not confirmed a release date for the album. However, he did tell fans during his show at Madison Square Garden in New York City last month that it should arrive "in two weeks or some s**t."