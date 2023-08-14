Georgia Court Website Briefly Posted Document About Potential Trump Charges

By Bill Galluccio

August 14, 2023

US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-TRUMP-GEORGIA
Photo: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / AFP / Getty Images

A document outlining the potential charges against former President Donald Trump was briefly posted on the Fulton County Court's website on Monday (August 14) morning, according to Reuters. The document was quickly taken down, and the Fulton County District Attorney's Office issued a statement saying that no charges had been filed against Trump.

The document listed 39 charges, including four counts of violating the Georgia Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Other charges include multiple counts of conspiracy, filing false documents, and solicitation of a violation of oath by a public officer.

If a grand jury indicts Trump, it will be his fourth indictment since leaving office. He was first indicted on business fraud charges in New York. He was then hit with two separate federal indictments for his handling of classified documents and his role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the riot at the U.S. Capital on January 6, 2021.

The document was posted as a grand jury met on Monday and heard from additional witnesses. Indictments against at least a dozen people are expected, though it is unclear when they will be handed down. The grand jury is also scheduled to meet again on Tuesday.

