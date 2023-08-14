Grandmaster Melle Mel Apologizes For 'Ill-Conceived' Eminem Diss Track

"I acknowledge that my perspective was ill-conceived and I am prepared to take ownership of this oversight," he continued. "It has become evident that Eminem’s dedicated and passionate fan base stands unwaveringly by his side, which is a testament to their genuine admiration and loyalty—a truly commendable aspect.”



Melle Mel and Eminem's beef began back in March when "The Message" rapper appeared on The Art of Dialogue show and expressed his thoughts about Eminem being in the Top 5 rappers conversation. Melle said that Em's skin tone was the only reason why he was considered and not his award-winning rap skills. Em took Mel's criticisms to heart when he made his verse for Ez Mil's new song "Realest." On that record, Em went in on Mel and called him a "juice head."



"Shout to the Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash, but, boy/This someone who really is furious, stay out his path, his wrath, avoid/And I'll be the last to toy with a juice-head whose brain is like half destroyed/Like a meteor hit it, Well, there went Melle Mel, we lost his ass to 'roids," Eminem rapped.



Mel decided to respond with a brief freestyle of his own that strictly focused on Em, and fans were not happy about it. Now that the OG has apologized, hopefully their beef will come to end. This all happened in the days leading up to "Hip Hop 50 Live" where Mel performed some of his classics.