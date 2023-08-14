Group Of 50 People Used Bear Spray As They Ransacked Luxury Store

Authorities in California are trying to track down a group of 30 and 50 people who robbed a Nordstrom store at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Woodland Hills, California, on Saturday (August 13).

Authorities said the masked men used bear spray to disable the security guards as they rushed inside and started trashing the store.

Officials estimated the thieves made off with around $100,000 in luxury items, including handbags and clothing, before they fled in several cars.

"Terrible. I've never seen anything like it," a shopper named Janie told KNBC. "This is a disgrace. It is. It's a disgrace.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made, but investigators are following several leads.

The Los Angeles Police Department shared a video capturing the chaos as the thieves ransacked the store.

"To those who live in the area and patronize the Topanga Mall, it is a loss of feeling safe. The LAPD will exhaust all efforts to bring those responsible into custody and seek criminal prosecution," the department wrote on X.