Blake Shelton spotlighted a special performer at his bar in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. His stepson, Kingston, 17 — wife Gwen Stefani’s eldest son from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale — delivered his first-ever performance at the venue over the weekend.

Shelton began to tease the surprise earlier in the week, posting on his social media channels that on Friday (August 11), he planned to “set up and play 30 minutes or so acoustically,” at Ole Red in Tishomingo. “Then I’m gonna turn the stage over to a debut artist that will be doing their VERY FIRST public performance! …You never know who else may show up…. 👀”

Videos of Kingston’s debut live show have since been shared on TikTok and other social media platforms. Kingston delivers a powerful performance, thanks the crowd and gets a big hug from Shelton as he exits the stage. Shelton took the stage to perform an acoustic cover of No Doubt’s iconic “Don’t Speak” to follow Kingston’s debut, and Stefani joined him and grabbed a mic to sing her smash-hit 90s anthem.

Stefani and Rossdale, who split up in 2015, are also parents to Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9. Shelton and Stefani met on the set of The Voice, and tied the knot in July 2021. The country star has since embraced his role as a stepfather. He previously shared with PEOPLE that “stepparent” is a job he takes “very seriously. …It's time to push some of this [work] stuff out and let more family and personal life in.”