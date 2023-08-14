Here's The Best Fall Festival In Florida

Autumn is quickly approaching, meaning annual festivals and seasonal events will be returning, as well. Activities can range from pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and hay rides to food stalls, sports, and even competitions. While most of these festivities are local affairs, sometimes they can attract tourists from across the country.

That's why Travel + Leisure released a list of every state's best fall festival, from theme park celebrations to small-town festivities. According to writers, the top pick for Florida is the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival! Here's why:

"As one of Walt Disney World's most popular events, the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is perfect for anyone planning an autumn trip to the Florida theme park. The event has been running since 1995 but has gotten longer each year, with the festivities now beginning in July and running until mid-November. Guests can taste their way around six continents at global marketplaces with themes that range from Alpine cuisine to India, partake in tasty scavenger hunts, and enjoy live music. Those visiting Disney World in October can also join Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit to track down character-inspired decorated pumpkins for spooky prizes."