Hot Dog Joint Named Washington's Best Indie Fast Food Restaurant

Fast food embodies the most convenient aspects of American food culture: tasty food served fast and fresh, whether at the counter or a drive-thru window. While millions are familiar with big names like McDonald's and Taco Bell, there are hundreds of other fast food eateries carving out their legacy in their respective communities.

To give these restaurants a little love, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's top independent fast food restaurant "from old-school drive-ins to modern burger joints." Writers determined their picks based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Matt's Hot Dogs is the top pick for Washington! Here's why this popular joint was chosen:

"The people of Seattle have been enjoying Matt's Hot Dogs for around 30 years, and the joint's popularity shows no sign of waning. It keeps its fans satisfied with its selection of 100% pure beef hot dogs – finished with toppings like onions, chili, and coleslaw – and a solid roster of burgers. Top tip: 'spike' your fries with jalapeños for a spice fix."