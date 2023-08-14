Hot Dog Joint Named Washington's Best Indie Fast Food Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

August 15, 2023

Hot dogs with assorted toppings and potato wedges, overhead scene on wood
Photo: jenifoto / iStock / Getty Images

Fast food embodies the most convenient aspects of American food culture: tasty food served fast and fresh, whether at the counter or a drive-thru window. While millions are familiar with big names like McDonald's and Taco Bell, there are hundreds of other fast food eateries carving out their legacy in their respective communities.

To give these restaurants a little love, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's top independent fast food restaurant "from old-school drive-ins to modern burger joints." Writers determined their picks based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Matt's Hot Dogs is the top pick for Washington! Here's why this popular joint was chosen:

"The people of Seattle have been enjoying Matt's Hot Dogs for around 30 years, and the joint's popularity shows no sign of waning. It keeps its fans satisfied with its selection of 100% pure beef hot dogs – finished with toppings like onions, chili, and coleslaw – and a solid roster of burgers. Top tip: 'spike' your fries with jalapeños for a spice fix."

You can find this restaurant at 6615 E Marginal Way S in Seattle.

Visit lovefood.com for the full list of every state's best independent fast food restaurant.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.