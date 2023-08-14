Maui Wildfires Deadliest In U.S. History As Death Toll Climbs To 96

The Maui wildfires have become the deadliest in U.S. history as the death toll climbed to 96. Officials expect that number to increase as search and rescue teams make their way into the areas devastated by the fires.

"We only have 3% of the search done, and they want to be meticulous and do it right. So right now they're going street by street and block by block, they're doing cars, and soon they'll start to enter buildings," retired Major Jeff Hickman, a spokesperson for Hawaii's Department of Defense, said on NBC's TODAY.

The Hawaii National Guard has deployed over 100 people to help with the search and rescue efforts, while the Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent over 400 people with cadaver dogs to try to locate any victims.

"So the efforts are going to start to move a little faster than they have the past couple days, and hopefully, we bring some closure to those on Maui," Hickman said.

Officials said that firefighters are making progress in containing the wildfires. The Upcountry/Kula fire has burned 678 acres and is 60% contained. The Lahaina fire has torched 2,170 acres and is 85% contained. On Saturday (August 13), firefighters declared that the Pulehu/Kīhei fire was 100% contained.