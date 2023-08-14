Popular Restaurant Named Florida's Best Indie Fast Food Joint

Fast food embodies the most convenient aspects of American food culture: tasty food served fast and fresh, whether at the counter or a drive-thru window. While millions are familiar with big names like McDonald's and Taco Bell, there are hundreds of other fast food eateries carving out their legacy in their respective communities.

To give these restaurants a little love, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's top independent fast food restaurant "from old-school drive-ins to modern burger joints." Writers determined their picks based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Ms. Cheezious is the top pick for Florida! Here's why this popular joint was chosen:

"Gooey grilled cheese sandwiches are the star attraction at this cheerful, quick-service Floridian joint. Here, you can pimp your classic grilled cheese with everything from crab salad and braised short rib to BBQ tempeh and orange marmalade. If you've got a sweet tooth, try the S'mores Melt: marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers, and chocolate-hazelnut spread parceled up between slices of sourdough."