Popular Restaurant Named Florida's Best Indie Fast Food Joint

By Zuri Anderson

August 15, 2023

Cheesy Patty Melt with Fries
Photo: Darwin Brandis / iStock / Getty Images

Fast food embodies the most convenient aspects of American food culture: tasty food served fast and fresh, whether at the counter or a drive-thru window. While millions are familiar with big names like McDonald's and Taco Bell, there are hundreds of other fast food eateries carving out their legacy in their respective communities.

To give these restaurants a little love, LoveFood compiled a list of every state's top independent fast food restaurant "from old-school drive-ins to modern burger joints." Writers determined their picks based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Ms. Cheezious is the top pick for Florida! Here's why this popular joint was chosen:

"Gooey grilled cheese sandwiches are the star attraction at this cheerful, quick-service Floridian joint. Here, you can pimp your classic grilled cheese with everything from crab salad and braised short rib to BBQ tempeh and orange marmalade. If you've got a sweet tooth, try the S'mores Melt: marshmallows, crumbled graham crackers, and chocolate-hazelnut spread parceled up between slices of sourdough."

You can find this restaurant at 7418 Biscayne Blvd. in Miami.

Visit lovefood.com for the full list of every state's best independent fast food restaurant.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.