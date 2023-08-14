Popular Spot Named Colorado's Best Date-Night Restaurant

When you're enjoying an evening with that special someone, usually food is going to be part of the equation. What better way to treat them than to take them out to a pleasant, sit-down restaurant offering decadent dishes and world-class service? The cozy ambiance and environment set the mood for some great moments, whether it's a first-time date or celebrating an anniversary.

If you're looking for a fine-dining spot for you and your partner, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the best "date-night" restaurant in each state.

According to writers, Rioja was named Colorado's top restaurant for those intimate outings! Here's why it was chosen:

"A combination of a romantic ambience, divine pasta dishes, and perfectly paired wines make Rioja, a restaurant inspired by Mediterranean ingredients, a real winner. The restaurant is also popular for innovative brunch dishes served with cocktails like fruity, fragrant Sangria – in case you prefer a day date."