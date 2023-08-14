Popular Spot Named Washington's Best Date-Night Restaurant

When you're enjoying an evening with that special someone, usually food is going to be part of the equation. What better way to treat them than to take them out to a pleasant, sit-down restaurant offering decadent dishes and world-class service? The cozy ambiance and environment set the mood for some great moments, whether it's a first-time date or celebrating an anniversary.

If you're looking for a fine-dining spot for you and your partner, LoveFood has you covered. The website found the best "date-night" restaurant in each state.

According to writers, The Pink Door was named Washington's top restaurant for those intimate outings! Here's why it was chosen:

"This restaurant is a Seattle stalwart for a reason, with white tablecloths and candles, and zero pretension. The owner, Jackie Roberts, is committed to working with small-to-medium-sized farms for ingredients. Come for the cool theme and decor, stay for the delicious food. There's also live entertainment to make the experience even more special."